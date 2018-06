A pregnant tribal woman being carried to hospital by her family members in Kerala.

A pregnant woman in Kerala had to bear a 7 km ordeal on a makeshift stretcher made from bedsheet before she could make it to the hospital to deliver her baby.In the absence of an ambulance, the 27-year-old woman from Pallakad's Attapadi village had to be carried on a stretcher made of a bedsheet and tied to logs, hospital sources said.

The incident has sparked a debate after footage of her journey, aired by television channels, went viral on social media.



In the video footage, six family members of the woman can be seen accompanying her as she is carried on shoulders with the help of wooden logs.



The woman was taken to the government tribal hospital at Kottathara on Tuesday where she delivered a baby girl. Both mother and daughter are fine, the sources said.