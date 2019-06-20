119 Charged For Alleged Social Media Abuse Against Me: Pinarayi Vijayan

He also said three people have been charged for online abuse against Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Kerala | | Updated: June 20, 2019 23:58 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan said it includes one central government and 12 state government employees. (FILE)


Thiruvananthapuram: 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday told the state assembly that 119 people have been charged for alleged social media abuse against him since his government assumed charge. 

"This includes one central government and 12 state government employees. Disciplinary action has been taken against 41 government employees and department level action initiated against 29 people," Mr Vijayan said.

"Three people have been booked for online abuse against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala," said Kerala Chief Minister.

