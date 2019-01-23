On Governance, Kerala Congress Chief's Challenge To Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his "abject failure".

Ahead of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's completion of 1,000 days in office, state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran slammed him for his "abject failure" and challenged the CPI-M leader to a dialogue on his governance.

Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister in May 2016, after the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Democratic Front (LDF) defeated the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Assembly elections.

"I am throwing a challenge at Vijayan and I invite him to have a dialogue with me on his 1,000 days in office. He has been an abject failure," said Mr Ramachandran said.

The Congress' Lok Sabha member from Badagara, Kozhikod dared Pinarayi Vijayan while launching a statewide protest against the government's failure to rebuild Kerala after devastating floods.

The manner in which the Kerala government cheated Sabarimala believers, trying to break the customs and traditions of the temple is the other topic the Congress would like answers on, he added.

Congress challenge comes at a time when Pinarayi Vijayan and his government is getting ready to organize a series of events to celebrate 1,000 days in office.

At Kasargode, former State Minister and state Congress Working President AK Sudhakaran also slammed Pinarayi Vijayan and said like many others, he also believed that he would be a doer. "But looking back, Vijayan has proved to be the biggest disaster,"