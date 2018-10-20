On Day 4 Since Sabarimala Opened, Cops On Alert, Protesters Lie In Wait

Sabarimala: Policemen have been deployed in large numbers at the base camps

Hundreds of policemen in riot gear have been deployed at the base camps near the Sabarimala temple and an equal number of protesting devotees are lying in wait to prevent women of menstruating age from entering the shrine to Lord Ayyappa nestled in the Western Ghats.

Today is the fourth day since the temple was opened after the Supreme Court last month overturned a centuries-old ban on women between 10 and 50 years entering Sabarimala.

No woman below 50 has made it to the temple; none has turned up at the base camp so far today.

A woman was allowed to walk to the temple after the authorities at Pamba base camp verified her age to be 52. Trichy resident Latha showed was allowed to go after she showed her identity papers with her date of birth mentioned in it.

On Friday, two under-50 women almost walked to history but had to turn back 500 metres from the temple's 18 golden steps that lead to the shrine after protesting devotees blocked them. The temple's priests also threatened to close the shrine if the two women somehow managed to enter the compound. A third woman who did not ask for police protection did not even start the climb and went back.

A court will today hear the bail plea of activist Rahul Easwar, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking some women at the Nilakkal base camp. He has denied the allegations.

Women reporters were attacked, their vehicles vandalised and stones were thrown at them on Wednesday when the temple reopened. A day later two reporters of The New York Times were forced to turn back from the 5-km trek to the temple.

Kerala Inspector General S Sreejith, who on Friday led the police team that formed a protective ring around the two women, Hyderabad journalist Kavitha Thakkal and Kochi resident Rehana Fatima, said the police will provide all the protection devotees need to trek up to the temple. "... But darshan is something which can be done with consent of the priest. We will give them whatever protection they want," Mr Sreejith said.