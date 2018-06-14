On Actor Dileep's Plea For CBI Probe, Court Sends Notice To Government

Dileep was arrested on July 10 and let out on bail on October 3, 2017 after 85 days in custody (File)

The Kerala High Court today issued notice to the state government and the CBI on a plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, accused of abduction and sexual assault of an actress in February 2017, seeking a probe by the investigating agency into the case.

The government opposed the plea, saying that it was a tactic by Dileep to delay the trial in the case. Considering the plea, Justice Sunil Thomas issued notice to the government and the CBI, seeking their views on the case and posted the matter to July 7.

In his petition, Dileep alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police had carried out a 'sham, unfair, biased, motivated and partisan' probe into the case.

Also, he alleged that the SIT had accepted as the 'gospel truth', false charges and fabricated lies of the accused in connection with committing the crime. The actor submitted that the truth can be brought out in the case through an investigation by an independent agency, which is not controlled by the state police.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 and let out on bail on October 3, 2017 after 85 days in custody. The court had granted him bail with stringent conditions.

Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the actress's abduction case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.





