Navy Builds New Bridge To Link Flood-Hit Island To Mainland In Kerala

The bridge will be able to take vehicles weighing upto 3 tonnes with a vertical clearance of 2.35 metres.

Ravaged by rains during the deluge in August last year, residents of an island in Ernakulam district had cause to cheer when a steel arch bridge linking it to the mainland was inaugurated by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command on Monday.

The 49 metre long, completely metallic bridge christened Navika Palam (Naval Bridge), was constructed at a cost of Rs 40.45 lakh in six months at Cheriya Kadamakkudi panchayat here, a Navy release said.

The bridge will be able to take vehicles weighing upto 3 tonnes with a vertical clearance of 2.35 metres.

The inaugural event was attended by Mrs Sapana Chawla, President NWWA (SR), Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff and other Flag Officers of SNC, besides local people.

The bridge will be able to take vehicles weighing upto 3 tonnes with a vertical clearance of 2.35 metres.

Vice Admiral Chawla said it was a privilege for the Navy to be of service to the residents of Cheriya Kadmakkudi and that it is a fitting gift for the people during Onam festivities.

Besides the bridge, major rehabilitation works which were undertaken at the island announced in the aftermath of the worst floods in 2018 included construction of new houses, repair of damaged houses, providing cots and wheelchairs, the release said.

The SNC had promised to construct the bridge to connect the island with the mainland as the only other existing bridge was in a dilapidated state and declared unfit for use by authorities.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.