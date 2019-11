Malayalam Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu Files Case Against Stalker Who Harassed Her: Police

Parvathy Thiruvothu made her Hindi film debut with "Qarib Qarib Singlle" in 2017

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has filed a complaint against a man, who has allegedly been harassing her through social media, following which police have filed a case.

The actress has also stated that the man was stalking her family for the past one month.

"A case was registered two days ago. We are investigating," a police officer said but did not elaborate.

A case under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and 120-O (penalty for causing nuisance) of the Kerala Police act has been registered.

The actress, who made her Hindi film debut with "Qarib Qarib Singlle" opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017, has essayed roles in Tamil and Kannada films as well.

Ms Parvathy is a two-time winner of the Kerala state best actress award and her memorable roles in Malayalam films include "Take Off", " Uyare", "Bangalore Days", "Ennu Ninte Moideen" and "Charlie".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.