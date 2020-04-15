Local BJP Leader In Kerala Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

The accused had been on the run, officials at the children's helpline agency said.

A 45-year-old teacher who also is a BJP local leader in Kannur has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly sexually abusing his fourth grade student.

K Padmarajan's arrest comes almost a month after a complaint was registered with the police via the children's helpline Childline.

"The child in her complaint has alleged that the teacher misbehaved with her three times. The teacher - twice allegedly sexually abused her during school time and once after he called for her during vacation period," Chhildline officials, who were the first to receive this complaint, told NDTV.

The relatives called the 1098 helpline on March 17 and the police soon filed a First Information Report or (FIR). However, the man was arrested only on Wednesday.

The alleged delay in the arrest of the man had sparked protests by Congress and the Muslim League, among others.

The teacher was on the run, Childline officials said.

"Investigation was underway, and there was no laxity on the part of the police. We have arrested him and the chargesheet will be filed well in time, with evidence," Venugopal KV, a senior police officer in Thalassery told NDTV.

The teacher has been arrested under sections the strict child protection POCSO Act.