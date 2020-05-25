Kerala Man Watched As Cobra Bit Sleeping Wife In Grisly Murder Plan: Cops

The police has arrested the man and snake-seller.

A man in Kerala has been arrested over his alleged role in the death of his wife from snakebite weeks ago.

Investigations have revealed that the man, Sooraj, bought the snake to kill his wife Uthra. His plan was to take away her money and gold and marry someone else, the police said.

Uthra was found dead at her house in Kollam on May 7. When her family learnt that she had been bitten by a snake, they grew suspicious. She had been bitten by a snake earlier in March as well.

When the police started digging into the case, they found out that Sooraj had plotted the first attempt in late March. He arranged a viper with the help of his friend Suresh. The snake bit Uthra and she was hospitalized.

She was released after a month's treatment and she went to her parents' home.

After the first attempt, Sooraj allegedly bought a cobra from the same friend in April.

On May 6, Sooraj took the snake out when his wife was sleeping and kept it on her body. He sat in the bed and watched the snake bite Uthra twice. She was taken to the hospital the next morning, where she was declared dead from snakebite.

Sooraj reportedly tried to bag the snake again but it slithered away. He spent a sleepless night before reporting his wife dead. The snake was later found in the house.

The police say he did it for money. Sooraj received much cash and gold in dowry but wanted to get rid of Uthra and find someone else.