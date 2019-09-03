Kochi Metro Gets 5 New Stations

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the third stretch of the Kochi Metro.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the third stretch of the Kochi Metro, more than two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first one.

The newly-inaugurated five-kilometre stretch extends from Maharaja's Junction to Thykoodam bridge. Its remaining one kilometre stretch is expected to be complete by January next year.

"The aim is to improve the infrastructure by improving the trust of the people and implementing the development. The government has already begun the process of developing the infrastructure. And in this venture, the government is trying to avoid the use of plastic completely," Mr Vijayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief guest of the function was Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who travelled with the chief minister on the new route.

The five new stations are Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vytilla and Thykoodam. With this, the 18 kilometre functioning stretch of Kochi Metro has been extended to a total of 23 km.

The ticket price is fixed at Rs 60 for a ride from Aluva to Thykoodam bridge.

Work on the Kochi Metro began in 2012 and being overseen by E Sreedharan, who also helmed the Delhi Metro project.

(With Inputs From ANI, IANS)

