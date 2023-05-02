Watch: Kochi Metro Workers Dance To Upbeat Song, Internet Is Hooked

The pair can be seen dancing to Tamil song, Mainaru Vetti Katti

Having a dull day? This video of the Kochi Metro staff grooving to upbeat songs will instantly brighten your day. The video posted on Instagram by Kochi Metro Rail Limited shows a woman and man dancing to a peppy number.

The footage shows a woman dressed in Kochi Metro uniform dancing to the trending Tamil song, Mainaru Vetti Katti in front of the halted metro train, moments later the man joins in the dance. The pair can be seen energetically dancing to the peppy number.

The caption of the video reads, "We never miss the #trend"

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 30,000 views on Instagram. The video has left the internet hooked. A user commented, "Never miss the trend."

Another user wrote, "Wow"

The third user commented, "Graceful."

Other users filled the comment sections with hearts and fire emojis.

This is not the first time, Kochi Metro has made a reel on trending songs. Previously, Kochi Metro staff danced to the 'Tum Tum' song from the Tamil movie 'Enemy'. The women are seen slaying the hook step of the song in front of the ticket counter. In another scene, they are also seen dancing on the Metro steps.