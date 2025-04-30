Kerala Woman Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring Husband's Murder

Pariyaram Police on Wednesday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver's wife for allegedly orchestrating her husband's murder in Kannur, Kerala.

The victim, KK Radhakrishnan, was shot dead on March 20 at his under-construction residence in the Kaithapram village of Kannur. Mini Nambiar, aged 42 (a native of Mathamangalam town in Kannur), along with key accused Santhosh, has been booked for her husband's alleged murder.

Another accused, Sijo Jose, has been arrested for supplying a gun to Santhosh.

According to the investigation team, Santhosh had been hiding inside the building before ambushing Radhakrishnan and opening fire. The motive behind the murder appears to be personal revenge.

Investigation further revealed that Santhosh murdered Radhakrishnan to take revenge on him for opposing his relationship with Mini. Santhosh and Mini, who were classmates, had met at a school reunion. Santhosh later began working as a helper at the construction site of Radhakrishnan's house.

The relationship between Santhosh and Mini reportedly deepened, prompting Radhakrishnan to oppose it. He had even filed a complaint with the Pariyaram police after Santhosh allegedly threatened him.

As per the police officials, prior to the murder, Santhosh posted a series of threatening messages on Facebook. In one such post, at 4:23 p.m., he uploaded a photo of himself holding a gun with the caption, "The task is to hit the target. Certainly, I will".

Later that evening, at 7:27 p.m., he posted again, writing, "Didn't I tell you? Didn't I tell you not to harm my girl? I can bear losing my life, but my girl... I won't forgive you."

Currently, Mini Nambiar has been remanded to judicial custody.

