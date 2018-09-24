Parts Of Kerala Put On Yellow Alert, Heavy Rain Expected Over Next 2 Days

Kerala was hit by the worst floods in nearly a century in August.

A yellow alert has been issued in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for Tuesday.

In addition, a yellow alert has also been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for Wednesday. The Met Centre has predicted heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 124.4mm) in these districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to remain on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions.

The information has been shared by the Chief Minister's Office in Kerala:

Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki & Wayanad districts for 25th. In addition, yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for 26th. Met Centre has predicted heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 124.4mm) in these districts. - CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 23, 2018



Kerala was hit by the worst floods in nearly a century in August, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crores.