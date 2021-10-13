Two Children Die As Heavy Rains Hit Kerala

Two children died in Malappuram as the water level rose in rivers and dams.

Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc many parts of Kerala on Tuesday, leading to people being evacuated from certain parts of Thrissur and Kozhikode to relief and rehabilitation camps.

Two children died in Malappuram as the water level rose in rivers and dams.

The weather department and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts -- like Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad -- of Kerala in the coming days up to October 15.

Orange and yellow alerts indicate very high and high intensity of rainfall, respectively.

Earlier in the day, two children lost their lives due to the rains after a nearby under construction house collapsed onto their residence, police said.

Though the children -- a baby girl of six months and her eight-year-old sister -- were rushed to the Kozhikode medical college-cum-hospital, their lives could not be saved.

Following the warnings and rising water levels in various dams and rivers of the state, district administrations -- like that of Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, have swung into action and began evacuating or shifting families, who were affected or those could be affected by the heavy rainfall, to relief camps.