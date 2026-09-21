6 Dead, Several Missing As Landslides, Flash Floods Hit Keralam

Keralam is battling a fresh spell of rain-related disasters, with at least six deaths reported across the state amid landslides and flash floods. Several people are also reported missing as rescue operations continue in some of the worst-hit areas.

With the rain intensifying, Chief Minister VD Satheeshan has directed officials to assess the situation on an hourly basis and take immediate evacuation measures wherever necessary.

Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneshwari IAS held a meeting with the Idukki and Kottayam district collectors to review the situation. SMS weather alerts have also been issued in both districts, while collectors have been asked to identify vulnerable areas and evacuate people if required.

Idukki and Kottayam are under an orange alert as the state braces for more rain.

Siblings Killed In Idukki Landslide

In Idukki's Kottakamboor near Vattavada, two siblings were killed after a landslide crashed onto a temporary shed in a plantation.

Chinnamma and her brother Balachandran, both plantation workers from Kottakamboor, had taken shelter inside the shed as heavy rain battered the area.

Within moments, soil and rocks came crashing down the hillside, burying the shed and the three people inside.

Chinnamma and Balachandran died in the incident, while Mariamma, who was with them, was rescued with serious injuries and rushed to hospital.

Local residents were among the first to reach the spot and began digging through the debris even as rain and difficult terrain hampered rescue efforts. Police, Revenue and Fire and Rescue Services personnel later joined the operation.

Landslides Claim 2 More Lives In Kottayam

Two rain-related deaths have also been reported from Kottayam district.

At Teekoy, a Chennai native was killed after a landslide struck a motorcycle.

In another incident at Poonjar Thekkekara, a man was killed after earth and debris crashed onto his house.

Flash Flood Horror In Malappuram

Malappuram has witnessed another major tragedy after a sudden flash flood swept through the popular tourist area of Chokkad.

Bodies have been recovered from different locations downstream, while several people remain missing.

One of the victims has been identified as 31-year-old Anas Yaseen of Edarikkode. The bodies were reportedly found with multiple injuries after being swept through rocky stretches of the river.

The disaster struck the TK Nagar area following a sudden surge of water.

Among those reported missing are Karuvarakundu native Raheem, 35, Wandoor native Sajjad, 23, Rafeekh, 41, of Wandoor, Sajitha of TK Colony and an elderly person.

Two people managed to swim to safety, while local residents rescued four others who were trapped in the river.

The bodies have been shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Special Rescue Team Sent To Malappuram

The state government has also received information about people being swept away near the TK Colony area in Amarambalam, Nilambur.

Chief Minister VD Satheeshan has directed that a special disaster response team be immediately deployed to the area.

Search and rescue operations are continuing amid difficult weather conditions.

Authorities have asked people living close to steep slopes, rivers and other vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to safer locations if directed by officials. With heavy rain continuing across parts of Keralam, the government has put the disaster management machinery on heightened alert.