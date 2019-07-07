Kerala Priest Arrested For Alleged Sex Abuse Of Minors

The priest has been remanded to 14-day police custody. (Representational)

A priest in Kerala was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing minors at a boys' home near Kochi.

The 40-year-old priest, who headed the boys' home, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the parents of boys. He had been sexually abusing the inmates since December 2018, said the police.

The incident came to light after some boys ran away from the boys' home in Perumbadom and called their parents from a phone with the help of a person whom they met on a street Saturday night, news agency PTI reported.

The priest has been remanded to 14-day police custody after police registered a case against him under sections 377 of the Indian Penal Code, and other relevant sections of POCSO and Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability