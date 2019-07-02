Kerala Police To Send Questionnaire To Missing German Woman's Relatives

The police did not confirm if Lisa Wiese had landed at the ashram or not (Representational)

The Kerala Police is in the process of preparing a questionnaire to be sent to the relatives of a German woman who went missing after she arrived in the state in March this year.

The police have constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the disappearance of Lisa Wiese, 31, who had reached Kerala on March 7.

She was accompanied by one Ali Muhammed, a UK national, who reportedly left the state a week later.

"We are preparing a questionnaire and will send it to the women's relatives through the German consulate," an investigating officer said.

"Through the German consulate, we will be talking to the woman's relatives," the officer, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

On media reports that Interpol's help will be sought in the case, he said no decision had been taken on it so far.

Ms Wiese is said to have travelled from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7 with Ali.

The investigation began after the woman's mother got in touch with the German consulate here, stating that she had not heard from Lisa since March when she landed in Kerala.

She had also forwarded a complaint.

Ms Wiese had mentioned the Amritanandamayi ashram in Kollam as her destination.

The police, however, did not confirm if she had indeed landed at the ashram or not.

