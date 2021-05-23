Pinarayi Vijayan Congratulates VD Satheesan, New Leader Of Opposition In Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan said expecting the opposition's creative cooperation (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated Congress leader V D Satheesan on being chosen as the new Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and expressed the hope that he would cooperate with the government in the progress of the state.

"Congratulations to V D Satheesan who is taking charge as the Leader of the Opposition. Expecting the opposition's creative cooperation for the development and social progress of the state," Mr Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister hailed the ''exemplary'' assembly performance of Mr Satheesan, a five-time MLA representing Paravur constituency.

"He has always been a noticeable face in the Opposition bench. Hoping that he will be an excellent Leader of the Opposition," Mr Vijayan said.

Mr Satheesan will lead the 41-member Congress-led UDF in the state Assembly against the CPI(M)-led LDF, which retained power in the recent Assembly polls by winning 99 seats, bucking the trend of alternating between two coalitions.

He replaced senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Earlier in the day, the Congress high command nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in Kerala assembly.