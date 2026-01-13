Australia Puts India In 'Highest-Risk' Tier For Student Visas. What It Means

Australia has reclassified India to the highest-risk category (Assessment Level 3, or AL3) for student visas, imposing stricter documentary requirements and greater scrutiny on applications. The assessment framework ranges from AL1 (lowest risk) to AL3 (highest risk). This shift moves India from AL2 to AL3, despite it being one of Australia's largest source countries for international students, accounting for nearly 140,000 of the country's approximately 650,000 enrolments.

The changes took effect on 8th January 2026, with the statement reading, "This change in Evidence Levels will assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia."

In addition, several other South Asian countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, have also been reclassified to the AL3 category. Pakistan remains in this highest-risk tier.

According to Australia Today, Julian Hill, Minister for International Education, said that Australia has become "the least worst country of choice amongst the Big 4" for international students. The other three countries being the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

New Requirements For Documentation

Students will now be required to provide "more extensive proof of finances, English proficiency and genuine temporary entrant intentions, among other criteria," per the report.

Former Deputy Secretary of the Australia Department of Immigration, Abul Rizvi, said that the higher risk levels require more documentation, with officials looking at and behind the documentation. "They will ring institutions to check transcripts, they might contact the bank to [verify financial statements]," he added.

He said that the recent massive fake degree bust in India could be a reason behind the classification.

Kerala Fake Degree Racket

The Kerala Police had uncovered a fake certificate racket that supplied fraudulent documents of more than 10 lakh individuals to international universities.

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts accused Prime Minister Antony Albanese's government of failing to act against this fraud.

"Police in India have allegedly seized 100,000 forged certificates from 22 universities, with 1 million-plus likely used for jobs abroad," Roberts wrote on X on January 6.

"I warned about this in August (and asked questions during October Estimates) - 23,000 foreign students in Australia were found with 'purchased' degrees, many in aged care and early childhood," he claimed.

However, it remains unclear if the changes made are temporary or if they signal a long-term shift in the international student market.

