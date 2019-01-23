Kerala Nun Supporting Sex Assault Survivor Asked To Explain Stand

Nun who has been speaking out against Bishop Francko Mullackal gets warning letters

Another nun in Kerala, who has been voicing her support for the nun fighting for justice in the sex assault case against Bishop Francko Mullackal, has been served a warning letter by the church. Incidentally, this is the second warning letter the nun has received in less than a month.

The first letter had summoned her to meet the Superior General of Franciscan Clarist Congregation on January 9, to explain in person about going public about the case. The recent letter has sought an explanation by February 6.

The accusations against the nun includes buying an expensive car and getting a driving licence, not handing over the salary to the congregation from December 2017 and speaking out against the church since September 2018, when nuns took to the street, demanding action against rape-accused Bishop Francko Mullackal.

"You are repeatedly appearing on social media and TV channels since September 20, 2018, without the knowledge of your superiors. You are belittling the catholic faith by making allegations", says the letter, accessed by NDTV.

The letter questioned why disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against her. "You are called to give an explanation on the the charges against you on or before February 6" The letter has been signed by Superior General, Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

The letter comes days after five nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation received a reminder "to obey their earlier posting orders" from their Superior General in Jalandhar. One of the five nuns have been summoned in person on January 26, to Jalandhar.

Five nuns, including the sex assault survivor, have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to ensure that they are able to stay together in the current convent till the trial is over. Four of the nuns, who are witnesses in the case allege they fear for their lives.

Speaking to NDTV, Women and Child Development Minister KK Shailaja said, "When it comes to the government we can only decide on their protection. They have separate rules and regulation for the congregation. My personal opinion is that the church should allow them to stay together. The nuns should not be put under pressure. But when it comes to the Priest, he is out on bail. How can I express my opinion on that. That's for the court to decide."