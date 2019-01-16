'Attempt To Weaken Case Against Jalandhar Bishop': Kerala Nun On Transfer Order

After her complaint triggered protests, Franco Mulakkal was arrested in September.

Four Kerala nuns, who have been campaigning against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of sexually assaulting a nun in Kerala, have got notices from the congregation reminding them about their transfers.

The nuns in Kerala had received transfer orders in March 2018, but they refused to report at the assigned location.

"Once again, let me make a decisive appeal to you to join the Chemiyari community without any further delay and take up your responsibility," said the notice to one of the nuns.

In September last year, they protested near Kerala High Court demanding justice for the nun, who had alleged that the Jalandhar Bishop sexually abused her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to a convent in Kottayam district.

"We feel this is an attempt to weaken the case and we will not go anywhere. If we follow our pending transfer orders, the survivor nun will be emotionally troubled. We will stay here in support with her," the nuns told NDTV.

A few days ago, another nun who published poems, bought a car and took part in a protest against Franco Mulakkal, was issued a notice by her superiors for indulging in anti-Church activities and leading a life "against the principles of religious life".

The notice asked the nun to offer an explanation at the Generalate of the Congregation on January 9, but she did not turn up, saying that she was busy.

"Through Facebook, channel discussions and articles, you belittled the Catholic leadership by making false accusations against it and tried to bring down the sacraments... you defamed the congregation and your performance through social media was culpable in causing grave scandal," the notice read.

It also termed getting a driving licence, buying a car on loan, and publishing a book without the permission of her superiors as "grave violations".