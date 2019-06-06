Kerala Man Arrested For Using Morphed Photos To Extort From Woman: Cops

The arrested man wanted to take the Rs 8 lakh and move to Brazil, police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Kerala for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 8 lakh from a woman using her morphed pictures and videos, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Akhil Ajayan, had sent the woman's morphed pictures and videos to her father and relatives, and threatened to upload them on porn websites, a senior police officer said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, Ajayan had befriended his daughter on Facebook and started blackmailing her after morphing her pictures, the officer said.

"Police analysed the location of the accused person and arrested him from Kollam district in Kerala," Anyesh Roy, a senior officer with the police's cyber crime division said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ajayan, who used to work as a manager at a petrol pump, had also befriended other women, including a Brazilian national, through social media, Mr Roy said.

He had visited Turkey earlier this year to meet the Brazilian woman and had taken $6,000 from her, Mr Roy said.

The accused, who had done his graduation in English from Kollam in Kerala, had planned to settle in Brazil after taking Rs 8 lakh from the complainant's daughter, police said.

Two mobile phones, one laptop, and other devices were seized from his possession, police added.