Man, 23, Arrested For Blackmailing Women With Morphed Photos For "Amusement" In Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly morphing women's photos and contacting them on social media to blackmail them, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

Amritsar resident Madhav Singh allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a woman, threatening that he would circulate the images online if she failed to pay.

A phone containing several manipulated photos was recovered from his possession after he was arrested in northwest Delhi, police said in a statement.

During questioning, Madhav allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he blackmailed the women for "amusement".

"A complaint of extortion and cyberbullying was received from a woman who alleged that she had been contacted by a man through social media. Over time, the accused gained her trust and obtained her photographs," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Madhav Singh allegedly used multiple fake IDs on social media to conceal his identity and refrained from sharing any personal details such as his mobile number or address, making it difficult to trace him, he said.

However, through digital forensics, technical surveillance and manual analysis, police were able to track his online activity and identify him, the DCP said.

After sustained efforts, police successfully apprehended him and the phone used in the crime was seized, he said.

The case remains under investigation as police seek to identify additional victims or potential accomplices involved in similar crimes, the DCP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)