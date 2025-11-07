Kerala Man Dies Of Chest Pain At Medical College, Family Launches Protest

The death of a 48-year-old man in a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has triggered protests with family alleging delay and lack of proper treatment. Venu, a native of Kerala's Kollam, died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), where he was hospitalised on Saturday night following complaints of chest pain.

According to hospital officials, Venu reached the MCH chest pain clinic on Saturday night after experiencing chest pain for more than 24 hours. Doctors evaluated him at the clinic and advised medical management instead of an angiogram, saying the procedure would pose a higher risk.

The treatment began with heparin, a blood thinner, before the Cardiology department took over the case on Monday.

Family Alleges Negligence

Contrary to this, Venu's wife has alleged that the family struggled to get timely attention. Speaking to the media, she said that after reaching the hospital on Saturday night, the family was informed that no duty doctor was available on Sunday, and they were asked to take an outpatient ticket or appointment on Monday.

A cardiologist later told them that an angiogram could be done only on Wednesday or Friday, Venu's wife claimed.

Hospital Refutes Allegations

The Medical College Hospital has denied any negligence. They said Venu had multiple risk factors, including diabetes, hypertension, elevated creatinine levels, and a previous history of stroke and transient ischemic attack, which made an immediate angiogram unsafe.

Speaking to the media, Dr CG Jayachandran, Superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, said the patient was provided treatment as per protocols, as per the reports from cardiology professors.

Investigation Underway

The allegation of medical negligence gained further traction after voice message related to the incident began circulating. Venu had sent a voice message to someone detailing the experience of lying unattended in the hospital.

The family has filed complaints with the Health Minister and the Chief Minister and has threatened legal action.

Health Minister Veena George has sought a detailed report from the Director of Medical Education.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded a murder case be registered against hospital authorities.