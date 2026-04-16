Kerala Man Dies After Cracker Explodes In Hand During Vishu Celebrations

A 34-year-old man died after a cracker exploded in his hand while celebrating Vishu at Sreekrishnapuram here, police said on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Dileep, a native of Sreekrishnapuram.

According to police, as part of Vishu celebrations, Dileep and his friends were bursting crackers at a club in Sreekrishnapuram at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

Police said Dileep lit a cracker while holding others in his other hand.

A spark from the bursting cracker ignited the crackers he was holding, causing him severe injuries, officials said.

Dileep was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died at around 10.30 pm.

Police said hospital authorities suspect that he died due to cardiac arrest following the accident.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem, police said.

Sreekrishnapuram police have registered a case and started an investigation.

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