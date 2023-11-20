Kerala Man Attacks Wife At Police Station During Marriage Counselling: Cops

The couple was called for counselling to the police station. (File)

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife inside a woman's police station in this district headquarters town, where they had been called for marital counselling, police said on Monday.

Fed up of alleged "torture" and "ill-treatment" by her husband, the woman had approached the police and filed a complaint against him, who suspected her of having an extra marital affair, police said.

According to the police, on Sunday afternoon, the couple who had been married for over two years was called for counselling to the police station during which the man was questioned over his behaviour and his alleged ill-treatment of his wife.

The woman kept accusing the man of misbehaving with her often and ill-treating her over suspicion that she was having an affair with someone. She also refused to go home with him.

The wife's accusations and refusal to go with him apparently angered the man to the extent that he took out a knife from his pocket, which he had brought from home, and attacked her inside the police station. He tried to stab her in the neck which left a deep cut, a senior police officer said.

The police personnel inside the station soon overpowered the man and took him into custody, he said.

The woman who sustained grievous injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment. She is out of danger, he added.

