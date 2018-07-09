Kerala Madrassa Expels Student For Sporting Tilak

The student acted in a film where she sported a 'tilak'

A fifth standard student of a madrasa in northern Kerala has been expelled for reportedly applying "chandana kuri" (sandalwood paste) on her forehead and acting in a short film, as a section of the community termed the act "unislamic".

The matter was brought to light through a Facebook post written by the student's father, Ummer Malayil.

Malayil said his daughter had got an opportunity to act in a short film in which she played the role of a non-Muslim in two or three scenes.

She had sported a "chandana kuri" in the film which apparently irked the madrasa authorities, resulting in her expulsion from the school, the father said.

He said his daughter and son have been shifted to another madrasa.

As the issue triggered a debate on social media, Mr Malayil in another post wondered why the religious institution took a stern decision only against his daughter as he claimed other children had also applied the sandalwood 'tilak' and participated in Thiruvathira Kalli, a popular dance form of Kerala.

"There was no restriction for them. Then how come such an action was taken against my daughter?" he said.

Mr Malayil, however, refused to take the matter further and rued that some people were trying to fish in troubled waters.

"I want to inform all to stop celebrating this issue as it is not a global matter. I am not against my religion. I am 100 per cent a believer. Please do not try to tarnish my religion on this isolated matter," he said.

"There is only a small section of the people who oppose such things (art and culture). Majority of the people support art. So I do not want to create any tension," he said.

When contacted, Mr Malayil said the "abusive" comments he received for his posts showed the true psyche of Malayalees who pride themselves in being progressive.