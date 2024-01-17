Kerala Groom Rides Camel To Wedding Venue, Faces Police Case

The visuals of the controversial camel ride has gone viral on various social media platforms.

A groom riding a camel, with 25 people accompanying him, caused a traffic jam on a busy road in this north Kerala district, following which the local police booked them for causing disruption.

Police said that the groom Riswan, a native of Valapattanam, and his companions were booked by Chakkarakkal police after he led a camel procession to his wedding venue earlier this week.

The camel procession, accompanied by cracker bursting and band music, resulted in traffic snarls on a busy road, causing vehicles heading to the airport and an ambulance to get stuck.

Responding to complaints from locals, the police arrived at the scene and forcibly cleared those causing the traffic block.

Subsequently, a case was registered against 26 people, including the groom, for charges of unlawful assembly and causing a traffic block, police said.

