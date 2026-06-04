CBI To Probe Death Of Ex-Kerala Official, Daughter To Get Government Job

The Kerala government has decided to hand over the investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

The death during the previous government of Pinarayi Vijayan had sparked massive political outrage.

The move comes after repeated demands from Naveen Babu's family, which had expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation and raised doubts over the circumstances surrounding his death. The family had sought a probe by a central agency, alleging that several questions remained unanswered.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a compassionate appointment to Naveen Babu's daughter, Niranjana. The decision follows a recent meeting between the family and Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, during which the family conveyed its concerns about the investigation. The Chief Minister had assured them that the government would consider a CBI probe if the family remained unconvinced by the existing investigation.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on August 15, 2024. A day earlier, during his farewell function at the Kannur Collectorate, then Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya had publicly levelled corruption allegations against him.

Many government employees' organisations argued that an officer was publicly shamed without a formal inquiry. They claimed the accusations should have been investigated through official channels rather than being raised at a public farewell event.

Following allegations that the public accusations had contributed to his death, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Divya and arrested her, but she was later granted bail.

The case is currently under the consideration of the Supreme Court.

The family hopes the CBI investigation will lead to a more comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding Naveen Babu's death.