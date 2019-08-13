'Truly Humbling,' Rahul Gandhi Tweets After Visiting Flood-Hit Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad in Kerala that has been hit by floods and landslides.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday praised the people of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, which has been battered by a flood and landslides, saying that the bravery and dignity displayed by them in the face of tragedy was "truly humbling".

"I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent," Mr Gandhi wrote on his Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday after a two-day visit.

"The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling. It is such an honour and pleasure to be your MP. Thank you Kerala," he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi had visited flood-hit areas including worst-hit Puthumala in Wayanad district and Kavalappara near Nilambur in Malappuram district.

At Puthumala and Kavalappara, ravaged by landslides last week, many people are still feared to be trapped beneath the debris.

Many parts of Kerala have been devastated by floods.

The Congress leader has urged the central and state governments to "aggressively support" the people hit by the disaster.

More than 90 have died over the last few days in Kerala - which is yet to recover completelyt from the worst flood it faced in a century that struck last year. About 450 people had died in the floods last year.

Over 2.5 people across the state's worst-affected districts including Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been shifted to some 1,300 relief camps.

According to authorities, more than 800 houses have been completely destroyed by the rain, flood and landslides and some 8,000 have been damaged in part.

A red alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode as extremely heavy rain is expected in central and north Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan toured the affected districts of Malappuram and Wayanad from where 41 deaths have been reported in a series of landslides on August 8.

