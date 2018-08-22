After Seeing Ravaged House, Kerala Man Found Hanging In Ernakulam

According to police, he left the relief camp to clean up his house but did not return. (Representational)

Shocked to see his flood-ravaged house, a man committed suicide near Ernakulam in Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

Rocky, a casual labourer, left with his family after their house was submerged in water and took shelter in a relief camp.

According to the police, he left the relief camp to clean up his house but did not return.

On Wednesday morning, when his neighbours came searching for him, he was found hanging in his house. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Two other similar cases of suicide have been reported in the state.

Health Minister KK Shailaja told the media in Kochi that people were undergoing severe mental tension and would require counselling. Free medicines would be provided for a month to all those who may need it.

Around one million people are sheltered in over 3,000 relief camps in Kerala following the devastating floods -- the worst since 1924. The death toll, since the monsoon rains began on May 29, stands at around 370.