Kerala Opposition Seeks Chief Minister's Resignation Over Dollar Smuggling Case

Kerala dollar smuggling case: Pinarayi Vijayan was Wednesday issued a show-cause in the case (File)

Kerala Opposition parties' leaders on Thursday boycotted the State Assembly session after the Speaker denied permission to discuss an adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA PT Thomas.

The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the dollar smuggling case.

The Congress MLA, earlier in the day, gave an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly over the show-cause notice issued by the Customs Department on Chief Minister Vijayan's alleged involvement and former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case.

However, the Speaker has rejected the adjournment motion notice on the ground that the matter is under consideration of the court and has denied any discussion in the house.

Customs Department on Wednesday issued a show-cause on the alleged involvement of Mr Vijayan and former Speaker Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case based on a statement by Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the accused in the Kerala dollar and gold smuggling case.