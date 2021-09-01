'Strategic Lockdown To Curb Kerala Covid Surge': Government Sources

Kerala has logged over 40 lakh Covid cases so far.

With over 85 per cent of coronavirus patients in Kerala isolated at homes, the state needs to step up measures to curb the daily surge, sources from the Health Ministry have said, stressing on the need to follow a plan to implement "smart and strategic lockdown". The state has not been able to follow the central government's word of advice amid a worrying surge in Covid cases, which has been the highest in the country for several days, officials have insisted, adding that neighbouring states are also feeling the impact.

Highlighting the importance of micro-containment zones yet again, sources have said the state needs to follow curbs not just at the district-level but also penetrate deeper - to focus on the affected neighbourhoods.

Patients who are recovering at homes are not adhering to the norms, and this is one of the reasons why the state is not able to contain the spread of the virus, they added.

Stricter measures in containment zones and curtailing movement are some of the aspects the state urgently needs to focus on.

Kerala's weekly positivity rate remains between 14-19 per cent and the neighbouring states are also feeling the impact, sources further underlined.

Karnataka has already announced seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine for those arriving from Kerala.

The southern state - that earlier drew applause for its handling of the pandemic - recorded over 30,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while India's tally was 41,965. The state has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases every day for more than a month even as other states witnessed a drop in daily surge.

Kerala has logged over 40 lakh cases since the start of the pandemic, and over 20,000 deaths linked to the virus.

This week, a 10 pm- 6 am night curfew returned in the state amid attempts to break the chain of transmission. Even Onam celebrations were subdued as the spike remains a national concern.