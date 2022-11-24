Kerala Chief Minister's Message To People After 2 Killed By Drugs Mafia

Let's fight together to save our future generations from a disaster, said Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed shock over the recent murder of two persons in Kannur allegedly by a drug mafia gang. The two were killed for joining the government's fight against drug menace, said the Chief Minister.

The gruesome murder comes amid the ongoing mass campaign against intoxicants and drugs in the state, he said, adding strict legal action would be initiated against the culprits.

Khalid (52), a fisherman, and his 40-year-old brother-in-law Shameer were hacked to death on Wednesday in Thalassery area of Kannur district allegedly by a drug mafia gang.

According to police, the two men who were killed and a third person, who was the victims' relative, was attacked by the gang, a day after they brutally assaulted the son of one of the victims for objecting to the sale of banned substances by them.

Mr Vijayan said there has been widespread interference of people against drug abuse and questioning of the sale of the intoxicants nowadays.

"Drug mafia gangs are upset about it and such acts must be dealt with without any compromise. The whole society should wake up and work for it," the Chief Minister said here in a statement.

Stating that such crimes should be viewed as a challenge against the land, he said similar gangs would be rooted out through comprehensive probe and coordinated interventions by the police and excise departments.

The society should be aware that those who join the fight against drugs should not be attacked this way, he said, adding that their family members should not be left helpless.

"Let's fight together to save our land and future generations from a disaster," the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolence to the families of the victims.

According to police, Shameer's cousin Shanid (38) was injured in the attack and is presently undergoing treatment at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, police said.

It was Shameer's son, Shabeel, who was beaten up allegedly by the same gang the previous day, police said.

Those accused of having carried out the attack are in hiding, it said.

