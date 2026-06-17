VD Satheesan Says Kerala Has Received PM SHRI Funds, Opposition Denies

A fresh political row has erupted in Kerala over the Centre's PM SHRI school scheme, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan asserting that the state has already received funds under the programme, while former Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissed the claim as "factually incorrect".

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Satheesan said Kerala continues to be part of the PM SHRI scheme because the previous government had signed the agreement with the Centre. He said the state has received more than Rs 90 crore in connection with the scheme and that funds earlier withheld by the Centre have also been released. An additional Rs 106 crore has been sanctioned, he added.

"An additional 1200 crores is the offing," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said the state government's primary objection to the scheme is the possibility of Central intervention in curriculum-related matters. Kerala's position is that the state must retain the authority to select schools under the scheme and that the Centre will not be allowed to interfere in the state's curriculum under any circumstances, he said.

Satheesan said Kerala is presently compelled to remain within the scheme and that a decision on the state's future course of action would be taken after a Cabinet sub-committee submits its report. The four-member panel comprises ministers N Shamsudheen, Roji M John, PC Vishnunath and M Liju.

He also said Kerala would consult non-BJP ruled states that have signed up for the PM SHRI scheme to understand how they are implementing the programme while ensuring that control over the education system remains with the state governments.

"We want to study the strategies adopted by other states to safeguard their powers in the education sector and ensure that the state's authority is not diluted," the Chief Minister said.

Dismissing the questions by reporters whether government can freeze it, Chief Minister hinted towards creating a tweaked version of PM SHRI scheme that is in tune with state vision.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks, former Education Minister V Sivankutty said the Chief Minister's statement regarding receipt of PM SHRI funds was contrary to facts. He said the state government under the previous LDF administration had informed the Centre, through the Education Secretary, that the scheme could not be implemented in Kerala.

"Not even a single rupee was accepted by the LDF government under the PM SHRI scheme," Sivankutty said. He also claimed that a sub-committee constituted by the previous government to examine the issue had never met after it was formed.

Interestingly, it was informed in November 2025 that a letter was sent by then General Education Secretary K Vasuki in November 2025 during the LDF government's tenure. In the letter to the Union government, Kerala officially conveyed its decision to keep the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in abeyance until a Cabinet subcommittee reviewed the agreement signed with the Centre.

It remains unclear whether the Union government formally responded to the communication or what action, if any, was taken thereafter.