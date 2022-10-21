Kerala Actor Says Woman Director Forced Him To Act In Adult Movie, Files Complaint

A 26-year-old man on Friday alleged that he was forced to act in an adult movie, which might get released soon on an OTT platform, and lodged a complaint with the police here.

The youngster said he was on the verge of taking his life and has complained to the authorities to block the release of the movie on the streaming platform.

Vizhinjam police said a cheating case was registered against the woman director of the movie and the streaming platform based on his complaint.

"We have registered a case. We will now record the statement of the crew. The investigation is on," police told PTI.

The Venganoor native, who was working in the TV serial industry, alleged that he was forced to act in the adult movie after tricking him into signing an agreement.

"Since it was my first shoot, I did not read the agreement properly. The crew rushed to begin the shoot. They took me to a room and said it was an adult movie and I have to act accordingly. When I refused, they said I have signed an agreement," he alleged.

He said they refused to let him go unless he pays Rs 5 lakh for violating the agreement.

"Since it was in a remote location, I couldn't run away," the man told various television channels.

Talking to the media from a friend's house, the man said he will not be able to face his family and friends if the movie gets released.

