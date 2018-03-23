In Kerala, Irish Man In Frantic Search For Wife Missing For 9 Days

Liga, a well-travelled woman with Lativan passport had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on February 21 for Ayurvedic treatment of post-traumatic depression. On March 14, she went to a beach in Kovalam, about 40 km from the state capital, without informing her sister, who was accompanying her on India trip. There has been no trace of her since then.
"I was told yesterday by the police that my wife was last spotted by locals on 18th. I checked with locals and they could even identify her by her clothes. The description matched. We need help to locate her", said Andrew.
"She is well-travelled and an intelligent woman. She knows what needs to be done if she has lost direction," he stressed.
The family members have announced a reward of Rs one lakh for anyone who gives information about Liga. They have also printed notices with contact numbers.
Andrew suspects that his wife has been kidnapped. "The police, I think, initially kept thinking that she will return by herself and that she must have gone away for a while. We suspect something else. We believe she must have been taken away by a group that is not letting her off. We need help in locating her. We came to Kerala for her to be cured, because doctors in our country couldn't find any answers to her illness," Liga's sister, Ms Ilze Skromane told NDTV.
Comments
Ms Ilze has been using social media for spreading the word. She also tweeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday for help.
@SushmaSwaraj Please Help! My Sister, citizen of Latvia has been missing 8 days! We are heart broken and very worried!Ilze Skromane (@pilzeilze) March 22, 2018
According to police sources, a body of a foreign national has been recovered but a DNA test will be required to confirm the identity. But refuting the suspicion, Ilze says, "My sister never had a tattoo, this body has a tattoo in the arm. Also, my sister's and my feet size are almost the same, but the feet of the body which has been recovered are much larger. We need all possible help to find Liga."