Holiday Declared In Some Schools, Colleges Of Kerala Due To Heavy Rain

Due to heavy rainfall, shutters of four dams were opened earlier in Kerala (Representational Image)

Holiday was announced this morning for school and educational institutions in Kannur, Kasargod and parts of Kottayam due to heavy rainfall in Kerala.

Heavy rains under the influence of south-west monsoon have been predicted in Kerala and there is a red alert in some districts of the state.

Due to heavy rainfall, shutters of four dams were opened earlier. The state government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.

In order to control the rising water, which is nearing the full capacity due to heavy rainfall, two shutters of Malankara dam situated in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened on the morning on July 19.

Due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, local authorities in Kerala on Saturday issued alert across the state anticipating heavy downpour in the next few days. The move was taken after India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the region.

Scores of families residing near the coastal line have been evacuated and have been shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities.

