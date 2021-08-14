Happy Onam 2021 Greetings, Images, Quotes, Messages And WhatsApp Status

Happy Onam 2021: Some of the traditional ways to celebrate include boat racing and tiger dances.

Onam holds much importance in the lives of Malayalis across the globe. This 10-day-long harvest festival adds a lot of fervour to the humdrum of daily lives. Some of the traditional ways to celebrate this festival include boat racing, flower rangoli and tiger dances. While these social festivities are dampened by the onset of the covid pandemic, the feeling of brotherhood and oneness remains intact at the heart of this celebration. So make it special for your near and dear ones by extending messages and greetings.

Here is a list of Onam 2021 Greetings, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status:

1. A festival of togetherness, Homecoming, celebration, and fun. Here's a Happy Onam wish to each and every one. Happy Onam 2021.

2. Flower carpets, boat races, delicacies and celebrations too. May this Onam bring all the happiness for you. Happy Onam to everyone.

3. May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere. Whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Wish you and your family a Happy Onam 2021.

4. May the lovely festival of Onam bring more happiness to your life. Warmest wishes to everyone.

5. Wish you all a very happy, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and funfilled Onam.

6. Hope this Onam brings in Good Fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Onam 2021

7. On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I wish that you may be successful in every endeavour that you undertake. Warm wishes from our side.

8. Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion. Happy Onam, everyone.

9. The Onam Celebration is an occasion for people to remind themselves of the all-pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members and especially you, a Happy Onam and Tiruonam.

10. I may be far away from you this Onam but you would always be there in my heart. Have a wonderful Onam.