A Malayalam Spin To FIFA: Kochi Fans Compose Peppy Theme Song

The FIFA theme song in Malayalam has been sung by Devakrishna, Sujatha and Sarath Mohan.

FIFA World Cup is on and football fever has gripped the country. With custom cakes, kites, sweets and paint on the house, game lovers are expressing their love for football through innovative ways. In Kerala's Kochi, a six-member team of youngsters have composed a peppy theme song in Malayalam to keep the spirits of the fans up and foster football love in them.Sarath Mohan, the music director of the song, said, "Me and my team created this song to boost the spirit of the football fans in Kerala. It's a very fast song.""We are Argentina fans and we hope that it lifts the cup," he added.The song has been sung by Devakrishna, Sujatha and Sarath Mohan under the banner of "She Medias". Check the song here:





Earlier, a football-loving couple in Kochi painted their house in the colour of Brazil's flag and named it "House of Brazil" to show their support to the country in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The boundary walls of the house have pictures of team's players.



Ladisalu, who owns the house along with her husband, said they built the theme house in order to set a stage for other fans to come and watch the game with them.

The "House of Brazil" in Kochi painted by a football-loving family.

FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting carnival in the world. In 2014, 3.2 billion people watched the tournament on TV and football fans have already started adjusting their schedules to enjoy the grand event. Special screenings are also being organised in sports bars and restaurants in most Indian cities. Custom menu is on the cards to make the sporting event memorable for football lovers.



736 players on 32 national teams from five continents will be participating in 2018 FIFA World up 2018.