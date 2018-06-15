Custom Cakes, Sweets, Kites And Even Homes. The FIFA Mania In India

A football-loving couple in Kerala's Kochi painted their house in the colour of Brazil's flag.

FIFA World Cup 2018: The 'House of Brazil' in Kochi.

FIFA World Cup , the biggest sporting carnival in the world, began yesterday. Football fans are expressing their love for the game through innovative ways. While some are baking custom cakes, some are preparing sweets inspired by flags of participating countries. Fans are painting kites and even homes with FIFA colours to cheer for their favourite teams. The craze is equally palpable among the artists who are creating miniature trophies using gold to express their love for the game. Fans are hoping India qualifies for 2022 FIFA world cup.

A football-loving couple in Kerala's Kochi painted their house in the colour of Brazil's flag and named it "House of Brazil" to show their support to the country in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The boundary walls of the house have pictures of team's players.

FIFA World Cup 2018: The miniature trophy in gold.

A Coimbatore-based miniature artist, Mariappan P, has created miniature forms of FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy from 900 mg of gold. "My purpose is to encourage football lovers across the globe. I hope that our country will qualify in 2022," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Custom cakes for football lovers.

A bakery owner in Siliguri prepared custom cakes for FIFA. "We hope India to participate in the Football World Cup in future," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Bengalis sweets in colours of Fifa.

A confectionery shop in Kolkata is selling custom-made cakes and sweets inspired from flags of participating countries. "We Bengalis are crazy about FIFA World Cup. That's why we have made sweets based on it. Customers are loving them," said the shop owner.

Custom kites are quite a craze among Bengal football fans.

In 2014, 3.2 billion people watched the tournament on TV and football fans have already started adjusting their schedules to enjoy the grand event. Special screenings are also being organised in sports bars and restaurants in most Indian cities. Custom menu is on the cards to make the sporting event memorable for football lovers.



736 players on 32 national teams from five continents will be participating in 2018 Fifa World up 2018.

