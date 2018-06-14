Custom Kites, Miniature Trophies: Fifa World Cup Fever Grips India

FIFA World Cup 2018: From miniature trophies to custom kites, football mania grips the nation.

Miniature world cup trophy.

FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting carnival in the world, is all set to kick-start today. The opening ceremony of the much-awaited event will be held in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 6:30 pm IST. The month-long football championship will continue till July 15.Football enthusiasts around the world are making special preparations to cheer for their favorite teams and India is also not behind.

In Odisha, miniature artist L Eswar Rao from Bhubaneswar's Jatni village has made miniature forms of the Fifa World Cup 2018 trophy on a pencil and a piece of crayon.



"Through this I am sending best wishes to all the teams participating in the tournament," said the artist.

Football mania has gripped West Bengal too. Ajit Dutta, a kite maker in Kolkata, has manufactured custom-made kites based on Fifa World Cup 2018 trophy. The colourful kites, he hopes, would be loved by the sports lover in the state.