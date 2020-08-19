103-Year-Old Man Recovers From COVID-19 In Kerala

The 103-year-old has been discahrged from the hospital (Representational)

A 103-year-old man has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a hospital in Kerala on Tuesday.

The man who is from Aluva was undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam, and has been discharged from the hospital. He was given a grand send-off by hospital staff by giving flowers.

The elderly man was cured within 20 days of being diagnosed with the disease. On July 28, he underwent a COVID-19 examination after complaining of high fever and body ache. After being confirmed positive for COVID-19, he was transferred to Kalamassery Medical College. Although there were no serious symptoms, he was treated by a special medical team considering his old age.

His wife and son were also discharged from the hospital after they tested negative and recovered.

"It is a matter of great pride that we are treating and curing elderly patients," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

A 105-year-old woman who was admitted in Parippally Medical College, Kollam, with COVID-19 was also recently discharged. A 93 and 88-year-old couple were treated at Kottayam Medical College and discharged after they fully recovered.