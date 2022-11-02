Driver Of Kerala Minister's Private Secretary Arrested Over Woman Assault: Cops

The officer said that the accused driver has been arrested. (Representational)

A contract driver of the staff of Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman recently when she was out for a morning walk near the Museum area here, police said.

An officer of Museum police station said that the accused driver has also been arrested for trespassing into a house recently.

In view of the police recording the contract driver's arrest for the two offences, the minister ordered his immediate removal from being driver of his private secretary, according to a statement issued by his office.

He also instructed the water authority to conduct an inquiry against the accused driver and take appropriate action, it said.

According to police, the accused allegedly used the vehicle allotted by the water authority to the minister's private secretary for carrying out the offences.

However, while being taken for evidence collection, the accused told reporters here that he was being falsely implicated in the case and denied having committed either of the two offences.

"I did not do anything. I have not done anything. I am being falsely implicated. Lot of evidence is being foisted upon me. My wife is being intimidated to admit certain things," he claimed.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the BJP slammed the ruling Left government over the issue.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged women were not safe in Kerala under the LDF rule.

He said removal of the driver from the service will not end the responsibility of the minister and the government for the accused' actions.

BJP state president K Surendran told media in Kottayam that two incidents indicated failure of the police.

He also said that the government and the minister cannot avoid responsibility for the accused' actions.

