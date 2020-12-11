Dog Tied To Car, Dragged On Road In Kerala; Driver Arrested

A biker shot the video of the dog being dragged by a car in Kerala

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in Kerala's Ernakulam after a video of a dog tied to a moving car and being dragged was widely shared on social media. He had allegedly tied the dog to the car.

According to the police, the arrested man, Yousuf, is the owner of the car and was also driving the car.

"Yousuf wanted to take the dog away from his locality as it was creating a nuisance around his house. This dog was tied behind the car in an attempt to take it away to a different location," a police officer at Chengamand police station said.

The video initially shows the dog tied to the car, and running behind it. However, the dog is seen being dragged on the road later.

The incident happened at 11 am on Friday. A biker, Akhil, shot the video while coming back from a hospital. According to police, Akhil said that from a distance it looked as if the dog was chasing the car, but on reaching near, it was tied to the car.

The Kerala Police took up the matter on its own and filed a case under the Indian Penal Code, involving imprisonment for killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering animals useless as well as various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused has been arrested and is out on bail.