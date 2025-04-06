After Kerala 'Dog Leash' Video Sparks Outrage, Employees Add A Twist

A video purportedly showing employees at a private firm in Kerala's Kochi being subjected to inhumane treatment has sparked massive outrage, but in an apparent twist, many of the employees have claimed that the harassment allegations were fake.

The video showed an employee being walked around on his knees like a dog with a leash around his neck. Reports suggest some employees were also allegedly made to lick coins on the floor as a punishment for failing to meet their sales targets.

Kerala's Labour Department ordered a probe after a local news channel aired the disturbing visuals.

However, some employees at Keltra - a marketing firm - have backed the company and claimed they never faced such workplace harassment, at least two local media outlets reported. The videos were circulated to tarnish the company's reputation, they claimed.

The police too have found the video to be deceptive.

The Incident

Speaking to a local channel, some employees accused the company's management of using degrading methods to punish underperforming employees. According to police, the alleged incident occurred in Perumbavoor near Kaloor where the firm is located.

The police said it did not receive any complaint and that the company has denied the allegations.

The visuals carried by the news channels were "shocking and disturbing", said state labour minister Sivankutty. A probe has been ordered, and a report has been sought from the district labour officer, he added.

The State Human Rights Commission and Kerala State Youth Commission have filed separate cases. Such practices are unacceptable in a civilised society and legal action should be taken, said the Youth Commission's president M Shajar.

New Twist

The police have called the video deceptive. A former manager named Manaf had some issues with the company's owner and he had shot the video with some trainees - who were new to the company - claiming that it was a part of their training.

Mathrubhumi reported that some employees have also trashed the charges against the company. A woman who works at the marketing firm has claimed she never had such experiences and that they feel safe at her workplace. Another employee claimed they have no sales target, and their salary is commission-based.

In a statement to the police, the man seen crawling on the floor has also claimed that the video was shot to settle a dispute between some other employees, according to the local outlet. He claimed he had joined the company only four months ago and had agreed to be part of the video. The video was made public after the managers had a dispute and disciplinary action was taken against some employees, he claimed.

He has reportedly given a similar statement to the district labour officer.