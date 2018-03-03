CPM Gets Social Media Drubbing In Kerala After Tripura Loss

Social media users were busy rubbing the poll loss into the Left party's wounds (File)

In the wake of electoral drubbing for the CPM in Tripura Assembly elections, social media trolls in Kerala on Saturday were busy rubbing the poll loss into the Left party's wounds, since Kerala now is the only Indian state in CPM kitty.While Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Prakash Karat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under the most fierce attack, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also came in for flak for his statement at the party conference in Thrissur last week that state leaders should not forget that CPM is "not just limited to CPM in Kerala".Mr Yechury's stand on CPM tie-up with the Congress to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party was outvoted at the Central Committee meeting. Leading the fight against Mr Yechury was the Kerala unit of the CPM, fully under Mr Vijayan's control.Social media users pointed out that the Left party had indeed become 'Communist Party of Kerala-Marxist'.A meme of a coffin with 'Tripura' written on it is being carried by Mr Vijayan, state party Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan. Another meme shows two leading comedians of Malayalam cinema lying bandaged in a cot, with the words 'Bengal' and 'Tripura' and saying there is one more (Kerala) who will be coming in very soon.While no Kerala CPI-M leader has so far reacted to Tripura defeat, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress said results clearly show the need for a "united fight against the BJP".

