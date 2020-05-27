People Need To Pay For Institutional Quarantine In Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has so far reported 896 coronavirus cases (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs of people" coming to the state and said people will have to pay for it.

"People will have to pay for institutional quarantine facilities in the state. It is not applicable at present. The state will introduce different ranges and a lesser amount for financially backward people," Mr Vijayan told reporters.

The Kerala Chief Minister said his government will not be able to bear the expenses of all the people.

"Lakhs of people will be coming to Kerala and the government won't be able to bear the expenses of all. All people in institutional quarantine should pay," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has so far reported 896 coronavirus cases, including 532 cured or discharged cases and five deaths.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)