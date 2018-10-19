Close, Cleanse Sabarimala Temple If Women Enter: Royal Trust To Officials

The Pandalam Royal family claimed to have a strong bond with Lord Ayyappa.

The Pandalam Palace Trust today wrote a letter to the functionaries of the Sabarimala temple asking them to shut down the temple if any ritual was broken. Three women who trekked today from the Pamba base camp, 5 km from the temple, had to return after the protesters stood their ground and did not allow them to advance.

The letter, addressed to the executive and the administrative officers of the Sabarimala Devaswom, said that if anything happens at the temple against the rituals, it must be shut down.

The Supreme Court last month overturned a centuries-old practice and allowed women of menstruating age between 10 and 50 years to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa nestled in the Western Ghats.

In case the rituals are broken, the temple should be re-opened only after the tantri or the head priest cleanses the shrine, the letter said.



The royal family had also organised a peaceful protest on October 12 against the Supreme Court's verdict, which allowed entry of women of all age groups in the temple.

Earlier in the day, State Devaswom (religious trusts) Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that people of all age groups would be allowed to go there, but at the same time, the government will not allow activists to show their power. It cannot be a place to stage their points of view, he added.