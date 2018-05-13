Businessman Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Theatre Visuals of the incident, captured on CCTV in the theatre, were aired by a television channel.

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused was taken into custody and then brought to a police station for questioning Malappuram (Kerala): A businessman was arrested Saturday for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside a cinema hall in the district, police said.



The incident took place at a theatre in Edapal on April 18, police said.



He was booked under Section 354 of IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the POCSO Act.



Moideen Kutty was arrested after visuals of the incident, captured on CCTV in the theatre, were aired by a television channel and the CCTV footage was handed over to police by childline authorities on April 28.



He was earlier taken into custody from Shornur and brought to a police station in Changaramkulam for questioning.



The minor girl was accompanied by a woman, said to be her mother.



Earlier, Health and Social Justice minister K K Shylaja said if police had failed to act despite receiving a complaint, it was a 'grave lapse' and action would be taken.



Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, demanded action against the 'erring' police personnel and said it was unfortunate that they had 'failed' to act, despite receiving the complaint on April 28.



The state Human Rights Commission also demanded action against the police personnel concerned.



It demanded that the Malappuram district police chief probe the incident and file a report within three weeks.



A businessman was arrested Saturday for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside a cinema hall in the district, police said.The incident took place at a theatre in Edapal on April 18, police said.He was booked under Section 354 of IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the POCSO Act.Moideen Kutty was arrested after visuals of the incident, captured on CCTV in the theatre, were aired by a television channel and the CCTV footage was handed over to police by childline authorities on April 28.He was earlier taken into custody from Shornur and brought to a police station in Changaramkulam for questioning.The minor girl was accompanied by a woman, said to be her mother.Earlier, Health and Social Justice minister K K Shylaja said if police had failed to act despite receiving a complaint, it was a 'grave lapse' and action would be taken.Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, demanded action against the 'erring' police personnel and said it was unfortunate that they had 'failed' to act, despite receiving the complaint on April 28. The state Human Rights Commission also demanded action against the police personnel concerned.It demanded that the Malappuram district police chief probe the incident and file a report within three weeks. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter